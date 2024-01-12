What to do if you crash or get stuck while driving in Oklahoma ice, snow

Road conditions can quickly change, especially during a winter storm.

If you have to travel during or after winter weather, make sure to first check Oklahoma road conditions.

Then, use these tips in case you end up getting in an accident or getting stuck.

What to do if I'm in a car accident in the snow

The first thing to do, according to AccuWeather, after an accident in ice or snow is to get to safety.

"This means getting your vehicle off the road and somewhere safe nearby after the car accident," according to the weather service. "Staying on the road can put you at risk of other drivers colliding with your vehicle, potentially resulting in further damage and injury."

Next:

Once you're out of harm's way, it's time to call the police and report your accident.

If you're able, stay in your car for warmth and keep your hazard lights on so other drivers and rescue teams can see you.

Also, if you're able and the weather and surroundings allow, gather evidence by taking pictures of the scene.

Seek medical attention after you leave the scene, even if you feel fine.

What to do if I get stuck while driving in snow

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services had these tips for its fleet vehicles, which could apply to other cars on the road, for what to do when you're stuck in the snow:

Attempt to move your vehicle using second gear, pressing the accelerator gently.

You might have to rock the vehicle back and forth with drive and reverse gears until your car rolls out.

Use floor mats to gain traction.

If there are more disabled cars nearby, and it's safe to do so, join other drivers in the safest area or car possible.

