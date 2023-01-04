Crash takes out utility pole, causes power outage in Baldwin

Some Baldwin Borough homes were without electricity after a crash took out a utility pole on Glass Run Road Tuesday night.

The road was closed between Walton Road and Schieck Street. No word on when it will reopen.

A Duquesne Light crew was working to clear downed wires and replace the pole overnight.

More than 300 residents were without power.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh shows support for McKees Rocks native, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin 2 Pittsburgh police detectives on paid leave after shooting, killing suspect Man accused of shooting, killing local mailman dies of cancer in jail VIDEO: Man caught in gunfire exchange between police, shooting suspect in Brackenridge shares his story DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts