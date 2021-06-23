Crash on Trent Avenue near Napa kills passenger, driver arrested

Jun. 22—A crash early Tuesday morning left one person dead and another injured.

Police responded to the crash on the 2300 block of East Trent Avenue at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The male passenger of the small sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. The female driver, Selina Juarez, 28, was taken to a local hospital, police said.

After she was treated and released, Juarez was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide. While the crash is still under investigation, police said multiple factors likely contributed to the crash .

Juarez has at least eight traffic citations since 2015, according to court records.

The passenger will be identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner at a later date, according to police.

Major Crimes Unit investigators were on scene investigating as of 7 a.m.

Police asked commuters to avoid the area if possible.