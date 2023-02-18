Crash turns into shooting investigation after driver is found wounded in North Natomas

Sacramento police officers were investigating a shooting Friday afternoon after a driver was found wounded following a single-car crash in the North Natomas area.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to the area of North Bend and Crest drives for the reported crash, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers found the driver had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The officers found evidence at the scene to indicate a shooting had occurred there, police said.

The Police Department did not have any other details available about the shooting, including any additional information about the driver or a suspect description.