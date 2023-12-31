Crash victim is run over by passing vehicle and dragged 3 miles, Wisconsin cops say

A 19-year-old woman was found dead miles away from the scene of a rollover crash that launched her and several others out of the vehicle, Wisconsin officials told news outlets.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene after 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, in southeastern Fond du Lac County, the county sheriff’s office said, the Washington County Insider reported. A vehicle carrying five people was traveling south on U.S. Highway 45, near the Washington County line, when it crashed into a ditch and rolled over several times, throwing out all but one of the occupants, according to the sheriff’s office.

When first responders arrived at the scene, there were only four people, with a fifth unaccounted for, KFIZ reported. The four were taken to a hospital for treatment, with three suffering from life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Using thermal imaging cameras, officials found the final person 3 miles away from the scene of the crash, the outlet reported.

After being thrown during the rollover wreck, deputies believe the 19-year-old Hartford woman was struck by another vehicle and dragged for 3 miles, WDJT reported. She was pronounced dead at the site, officials added.

Police are not sharing the names of anyone involved, as an investigation is ongoing, WDJT reported. But anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.

Fond du Lac County is roughly 60 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

