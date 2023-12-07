Crash victims remembered as best friends, cheerleaders, ‘standouts in everything they did’

Three current Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Perkinston Campus, students who were involved in a fatal crash Tuesday were best friends who participated in high school cheerleading together, their former cheer coach Elizabeth Griggs said.

Se’Dhari Saniya Watson-Person, 19, and Kyla “Muffin” Watkins, 18, died and Tatyanna Richmond was injured after the Kia Optima they were traveling in collided with a Dodge Charger early Tuesday morning on Highway 49 in Stone County. The driver of the Dodge Charger, Beaumont resident Valerie Smith, was also injured in the crash.

All three girls graduated from Gautier High School in 2023 and were on the high school cheer team together and the 2022 homecoming court together. Griggs said she has known all three girls since middle school and coached them in high school.

“They were standouts in everything they did, they were on the homecoming court, outstanding cheerleaders, and as a group they were all outgoing; everyone knew the girls from the school and the community.” said Griggs, who teaches honors math at Gautier Middle School and coaches middle school and high school cheer.

Former Gautier High School cheerleaders Se’Dhari Watson-Person, second row, left, Kyla Watkins, first row, second from left, and Tatyanna Richmond, second row, second from left, were involved in a fatal accident in Stone County on Tuesday.

Watson-Person, Watkins and Richmond were part of a group of seven friends who had been friends since sixth grade, according to Griggs.

“What’s remarkable about these girls is that they have remained friends all through middle and high school,” Griggs said. “They did everything together. You could contact one and say hey I need y’all to be here and I knew all of them would be there.”

Griggs described Watson-Person as dependable, dedicated and a good student — never missing a cheer practice.

Watson-Person was also close to her family. Griggs said Watson-Person was an aunt to the daughter of her older brother Malik, who also attended Gautier, and that Watson-Person’s mother came to every cheer event.

“Se’Dhari was such a great kid, a great student, a great teammate. She was a best-friend, all those girls, they flocked to her. She was it, she was everything, she was a great daughter, great sister. I can’t think of a negative thing about her.”

Kyla Watkins, who was known affectionately by her nickname “Muffin”, had been cheering for Gautier since she was in sixth grade.

Gautier High School graduates Se’Dhari Saniya Watson-Person, 19, left and Kyla “Muffin” Watkins, 18, right, died after a fatal accident in Stone County. A third graduate, Tatyanna Richmond, remains hospitalized.

Griggs described Watkins as a “light for everyone she was around” and was a child-loving, natural-born leader.

“She never met a stranger. She had a loving heart and would help anyone in need,” Griggs said in a text message after Watkins passed. “She made an impact on me as an educator because she taught me how to love unconditionally.”

All three girls were very active in their community and lived in a neighborhood where they knew their neighbors. Both the Pascagoula-Gautier School District and the Mayor of Gautier, Casey Vaughan issued statements after the crash.

“The Pascagoula-Gautier School District family is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic accident involving three of our Gautier High School graduates,” Superintendent Billy Ellzey said in a statement. “Counselors were at Gautier High School throughout the day offering support and counseling to students coping with the tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these three young ladies.”

“Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving three graduates of Gautier High School,” said City of Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan. “Lets come together in support, honoring them and their families with love, compassion, and unity. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and friends. The City of Gautier and the Pascagoula-Gautier School District stand united in support of the affected families and friends. Our hearts ache for the pain and uncertainty they are enduring. Together, we extend our deepest sympathies and remain committed to offering any assistance and comfort needed during this challenging time.”

The City of Gautier and Pascagoula-Gautier School District are holding a candlelight vigil at 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Gautier High School stadium for the girls. The district asks that those in attendance wear the navy blue and gold school colors of the Gautier Gators and bring a cellphone in case it’s too windy for candles.

Tatyanna Richmond remains hospitalized in an unkown condition.