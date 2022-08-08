Crash video shows danger of running red lights

Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights.

The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday.

The video shows a car keep going after a traffic light turns red on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. at Shake Rag Road.

The car slams into the driver’s side of another vehicle. The video shows pieces of both cars fly off as they both roll to a stop.

Duluth Police say there were only minor injuries in the crash.

Police issued the at-fault driver two citations, according to investigators.

Duluth Police are encouraging everyone to “be a little more attentive when driving.”

