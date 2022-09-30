Crashed floatplane raised from Puget Sound
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. (Sept. 30)
A friend of Ross Mickel, one of the 10 victims killed when a floatplane crashed off Whidbey Island in Mutiny Bay, remembers his friend as someone who "would step up in ways you expected and ways you didn't expect." Mickel was the owner of Ross Andrews Winery.
Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. And the price of joining a golf club is out of the league of many. Look: How Rich Is Meghan...
Authorities say they’ve recovered 80% of a floatplane that crashed earlier this month near Whidbey Island that killed all ten people on board.
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran, which has blamed "foreign enemies" for protests that swept the country after the death of a woman in morality police custody, said on Friday it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in the unrest. The detention of citizens of Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries is likely to ratchet up tensions between Iran and Western countries over the death of Mahsa Amini. Nineteen people were killed after security forces fired on armed protesters attacking a police station, said an official.
Also, how to pick preferred stocks, opportunities in a bear market, preparing for a recession and reverse mortgages.
As we see in the video, Blake is having a really bad season on 'The Voice.'
"I was afraid to answer the front door or get the mail. I was afraid to go for a walk," Natick resident Ina Steiner shared with the court.
Aaron Judge's homers almost always impress, and No. 61 on Wednesday night was no exception — a laser-beam shot that landed in the Blue Jays bullpen amidst huge cheers from the crowd in Toronto. Baseball history was made and the joy was palpable. The New York Yankees slugger had just tied Roger Maris for the American League, and what some fans consider the “real,” single-season home run record.
After Hurricane Ian left "historic" damage in Florida, the state's biggest theme parks are planning for their reopenings.
Here’s a potential inflation hedge to save money in a time of rising costs and interest rates: a rising credit score. People with “very good” credit scores could avoid nearly $50,000 in extra borrowing costs for a mortgage, credit card, car loan and personal loan that people with “fair” credit would have to pay. The nearly $50,000 is an estimate on the extra costs paid of the lifetime of transactions like a 30-year mortgage, a five-year car loan and a three-year personal loan.
ILYA PITALEVMoscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots for
David Beckham reportedly confronted his 23-year-old son Brooklyn after his new wife Nicola Peltz gave a candid interview with Grazia Magazine. In it, Peltz opened up about headlines that reported her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, were butting heads. The actress addressed the root of the rumors, which revolved around a dust-up with her wedding […]
Kareem Elgazzar/ReutersA neuroscientist who specializes in concussions called for the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff and coaches to be fired after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a brutal head injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s head hit the ground with such force during the second quarter that his hands and arms appeared to seize up. He had to be stretchered off the field. He was discharged from a hospital on Thursday night and return
As Donald Trump and his eldest kids Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric tend to their $250 million business fraud lawsuit in New York, the three adult children are handling the legal situation in their own unique ways. Ivanka is choosing a much different strategy than her brothers by completely ignoring the drama publicly. Ivanka is […]
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."
Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt (R) is leading Democratic challenger Trudy Busch Valentine by 11 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Friday. The poll of likely Missouri voters showed 49 percent of respondents saying they would support Schmitt if the Senate election were held today compared to Busch Valentine…
TALLADEGA, Ala. — The Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet for driver William Byron failed NASCAR Cup Series pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday at Talladega Superspeedway. RELATED: Talladega weekend schedule | Playoff standings As a result of the infraction, No. 24 car chief Tyler Jones was ejected for the rest of the race weekend leading up to […]
Hocus Pocus 2 viewers are all saying the same thing about the new Disney sequel, which comes 29 years after the original Hocus Pocus film.