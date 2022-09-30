Crashed floatplane raised from Puget Sound

Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran, which has blamed "foreign enemies" for protests that swept the country after the death of a woman in morality police custody, said on Friday it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in the unrest. The detention of citizens of Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries is likely to ratchet up tensions between Iran and Western countries over the death of Mahsa Amini. Nineteen people were killed after security forces fired on armed protesters attacking a police station, said an official.