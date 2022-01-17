Crashed medical helicopter's pilot leaves hospital

The pilot of a medical helicopter that crash-landed without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia last week thanked his crew and first responders. Danial Moore spoke as he left a hospital Sunday. (Jan. 17)

