Crashed medical helicopter's pilot leaves hospital

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy rebounded in 2021 with its best growth in a decade helped by robust exports but there are signs momentum is slowing on weakening consumption and a property downturn, pointing to the need for more policy support. Growth in the fourth quarter hit a one-and-a-half-year low, government data showed on Monday shortly after the central bank moved to prop up the economy with a cut to a key lending rate for the first time since early 2020. The world's second-largest economy is struggling with a rapidly cooling property sector, as well as sporadic small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks that could deal a blow to its factories and supply chains.