Crashed SUV in front yard leads police to teens killed in drug deal, Texas cops say

An SUV crashed in the front yard of a northwest Houston home overnight, leading police to a 16-year-old boy dead behind the wheel with a gunshot wound.

A short distance away – about 100 feet – officers found another teen lying dead on the sidewalk, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The second teen, who investigators say is between 16-18 years old, also had a gunshot wound and other “trauma.”

The sheriff’s office believes the two met up around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19 for a drug deal, but things turned violent when one tried to rob the other, KTRK reported.

“All drug deals are bad, but it does appear that one or the other was in the act of committing a robbery, so there was a shootout,” Sgt. Dennis Wolfford told the outlet.

Deputies said they found drugs and multiple guns inside the crashed SUV, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Gonzalez said the two teens were probably the only people involved, adding that his office will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.

Man charged with murder is gunned down in store while out on bond, Texas cops say

Mother desperate to find 25-year-old son who vanished during his lunch break in Texas

Flashlight reveals dead body at bottom of 20-foot hole in Indiana, police say

Dad beaten to death while hanging Christmas decorations outside home, Chicago cops say