Crashes, icicle removal close metro Detroit freeways

As Michigan faces severe winter weather, with lake effect snow and freezing temperatures, southeast Michigan roadways are seeing the impact.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported multiple closures and crashes on local freeways Sunday. Crews have been working throughout the day to resolve the incidents and clear roadways.

Eastbound I-696 at Greenfield Road and westbound I-696 at Coolidge Highway saw 15-minute closures for icicle removal Sunday evening. Other recent crashes occurred on M-10 and M-39.

Freeway crashes and closures come amid local traffic to Ford Field for this evening's Lions vs. Rams football game.

A crash on eastbound I-696 at Orchard Lake Road closed the freeway, before being cleared about 90 minutes later.

MDOT continues to report freeway crashes and cleanup efforts throughout the evening on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit sees crashes, road closures