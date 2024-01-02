Crashes over New Year holiday in Central Louisiana kill woman, man

Two people died in crashes over the New Year's holiday weekend in Central Louisiana, according to Louisiana State Police.

The first happened late on Dec. 29 on U.S. Highway 165, south of Alexandria. A woman walking in the northbound lane was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, reads a news release.

The woman, later identified as 34-year-old Alexandria resident Jalessa Nicole Ollison, died at the scene. Her identity was not known at the time of the crash, but State Police released her identity on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

Child among wounded: Police investigating gun violence, including 1 death, over weekend in Alexandria

See video: Rapides Sheriff's Office still seeking vehicle, suspects in Nov. 21 Alexandria shooting

The next crash happened early Sunday morning near Pitkin in Allen Parish, reads a separate news release.

Just after 5 a.m., troopers responded to the crash of a 2012 Nissan Armada on La. Highway 113 at Earnest Thompson Road.

The driver, 30-year-old Eric Robinson, was traveling north when the sport-utility vehicle ran off the road to the left, went through a ditch and overturned.

Robinson was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. He later died at a hospital.

According to the release, investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash. An investigation is continuing.

Troop E investigated 55 fatal crashes that resulted in 61 deaths in its 10-parish region during 2023.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 2 killed over New Year weekend in Central Louisiana crashes