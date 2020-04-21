Crateful Launches Fuel Them LA in Partnership With Operation USA

The Fuel Them LA initiative has launched with the mission to provide nutritious meals and coffee for frontline workers in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crateful launched Fuel Them LA, an initiative to bring nutrient-dense food in sustainable packaging to hospitals and essential workers throughout Los Angeles. Crateful, an Italian-based catering company, joined forces with a non-profit humanitarian relief organization called Operation USA , which goes into impoverished areas to provide support during times of disaster & disease. This is how Fuel Them was born. Together, the organizations are providing relief and nourishment to hospitals and essential businesses in Southern California.

"It's not every day that you get to help a hero, a selfless person who puts the well-being of others before his/her own. Feeding the less privileged and the frontline workers is the single most important and motivating enterprise I've ever been involved in." Andre Marotti, Founder

The focus of Fuel Them LA is servicing high-impact, low-income areas of Los Angeles. They have been hit hardest by the pandemic, and when we help those most in need, we change the trajectory of our community, and the world, for good.

Also, in April 2020, Fuel Them LA announced the welcomed support of Ferrari Beverly Hills. As the two Italian entrepreneurs, Emanuele Ponzo and Andre Marotti watched the pandemic hit critical mass in their home country; they knew they could use their infrastructure, skills, and belief that food heals the heart as much as fuels the belly, to support those fighting the COVID-19 crisis in their home of Southern California. Thanks to the support of companies like Ferrari Beverly Hills, and its owner Giacomo Mattioli, hundreds of meals will soon be meals will soon be served to our healthcare heroes.

"This is a time of union, sharing, help, and creativity; we should all forget about competition or fighting to have more. Love people and think of this world now as one a big family!" Emanuele Ponzo, Founder

Fuel Them LA already has started its mission with hospitals and essential workplaces such as:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Providence Saint John's Santa Monica

Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science

LA County Fire Department, Station 41

Westwood Hospital of Los Angeles - Upcoming

- Upcoming UCLA Santa Monica Hospital - Upcoming

Who is Up Next:

Mail Delivery Sorting Facilities

In addition to nourishing bodies, there is aim to nourish the Earth, too. While many similar initiatives rely heavily on single-use plastics styrofoams for packaging, Fuel Them LA has introduced an innovative recycling program called the Sustain & Gain Jar Program. The meals are packaged inside mason jars for frontline workers to eat. Once they're done, the jars are picked up, industrially sanitized, and reused. This Sustain & Gain program focuses on helping frontline workers first and foremost, without leaving a severe impact on the environment.

To continue the mission of Fuel Them LA, the organization need as many advocates as possible, whether it's through a monetary donation, social shares, or word of mouth. Currently, all the profits go toward this relief effort, and Fuel Them LA has a hassle-free tax-deductible option through their partner, Operation USA.

