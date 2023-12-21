Crater, Acadia, Glacier: America's most beautiful national parks, based on 2023 reviews
With 63 National Parks across the United States to choose from, a new analysis of reviews by Travel Lens has revealed its top 10 most beautiful national parks in the country.
The online travel publication analyzed thousands of Google reviews posted since the start of 2023 to find out which national parks are the most aesthetically pleasing. The Travel Lens team looked at the total number of reviews, as well as the number of reviews containing the words "beautiful," "stunning," breathtaking" and "gorgeous."
Crater Lake National Park in Oregon was deemed the most beautiful park in America, claiming 45.26% of reviews praising its natural beauty.
"The lake is so so blue, as blue as the deep sea, and it’s just a lake!" wrote one Google user last month. "Amazing experience, dazzling views, stunning nature."
See below for the ranking of the 25 national parks to top Travel Lens' list. A few major national parks did not make the list.
Ranked: The top 25 most beautiful national parks
At four, Utah has the most national parks to make the list, followed by Colorado, Arizona and Washington, which each had two. Some major national parks did not make the list, including Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks.
Crater Lake National Park, Oregon
Acadia National Park, Maine
Glacier National Park, Montana
Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee and North Carolina
New River Gorge National Park Preserve, West Virginia
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
Mount Rainier National Park, Washington
Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Alaska
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado
Capitol Reef National Park, Utah
Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
Saguaro National Park, Arizona
Olympic National Park, Washington
Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota
Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio
Haleakalã National Park, Hawaii
Big Bend National Park, Texas
Zion National Park, Utah
Badlands National Park, South Dakota
Canyonlands National Park, Utah
Redwood National and State Parks, California
White Sands National Park, New Mexico
Arches National Park, Utah
Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Most beautiful US National Parks based on travelers' 2023 reviews