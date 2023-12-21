Crater, Acadia, Glacier: America's most beautiful national parks, based on 2023 reviews

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·2 min read

With 63 National Parks across the United States to choose from, a new analysis of reviews by Travel Lens has revealed its top 10 most beautiful national parks in the country.

The online travel publication analyzed thousands of Google reviews posted since the start of 2023 to find out which national parks are the most aesthetically pleasing. The Travel Lens team looked at the total number of reviews, as well as the number of reviews containing the words "beautiful," "stunning," breathtaking" and "gorgeous."

Crater Lake National Park in Oregon was deemed the most beautiful park in America, claiming 45.26% of reviews praising its natural beauty.

"The lake is so so blue, as blue as the deep sea, and it’s just a lake!" wrote one Google user last month. "Amazing experience, dazzling views, stunning nature."

See below for the ranking of the 25 national parks to top Travel Lens' list. A few major national parks did not make the list.

Ranked: The top 25 most beautiful national parks

At four, Utah has the most national parks to make the list, followed by Colorado, Arizona and Washington, which each had two. Some major national parks did not make the list, including Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks.

  1. Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

  2. Acadia National Park, Maine

  3. Glacier National Park, Montana

  4. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

  5. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee and North Carolina

  6. New River Gorge National Park Preserve, West Virginia

  7. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

  8. Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

  9. Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Alaska

  10. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado

  11. Capitol Reef National Park, Utah

  12. Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

  13. Saguaro National Park, Arizona

  14. Olympic National Park, Washington

  15. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

  16. Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio

  17. Haleakalã National Park, Hawaii

  18. Big Bend National Park, Texas

  19. Zion National Park, Utah

  20. Badlands National Park, South Dakota

  21. Canyonlands National Park, Utah

  22. Redwood National and State Parks, California

  23. White Sands National Park, New Mexico

  24. Arches National Park, Utah

  25. Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Most beautiful US National Parks based on travelers' 2023 reviews

