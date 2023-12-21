Crater, Acadia, Glacier: America's most beautiful national parks, based on 2023 reviews

With 63 National Parks across the United States to choose from, a new analysis of reviews by Travel Lens has revealed its top 10 most beautiful national parks in the country.

The online travel publication analyzed thousands of Google reviews posted since the start of 2023 to find out which national parks are the most aesthetically pleasing. The Travel Lens team looked at the total number of reviews, as well as the number of reviews containing the words "beautiful," "stunning," breathtaking" and "gorgeous."

Crater Lake National Park in Oregon was deemed the most beautiful park in America, claiming 45.26% of reviews praising its natural beauty.

"The lake is so so blue, as blue as the deep sea, and it’s just a lake!" wrote one Google user last month. "Amazing experience, dazzling views, stunning nature."

See below for the ranking of the 25 national parks to top Travel Lens' list. A few major national parks did not make the list.

Ranked: The top 25 most beautiful national parks

At four, Utah has the most national parks to make the list, followed by Colorado, Arizona and Washington, which each had two. Some major national parks did not make the list, including Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks.

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon Acadia National Park, Maine Glacier National Park, Montana Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee and North Carolina New River Gorge National Park Preserve, West Virginia Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Mount Rainier National Park, Washington Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Alaska Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado Capitol Reef National Park, Utah Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Saguaro National Park, Arizona Olympic National Park, Washington Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio Haleakalã National Park, Hawaii Big Bend National Park, Texas Zion National Park, Utah Badlands National Park, South Dakota Canyonlands National Park, Utah Redwood National and State Parks, California White Sands National Park, New Mexico Arches National Park, Utah Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Most beautiful US National Parks based on travelers' 2023 reviews