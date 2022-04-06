Craven deputy shot: Suspect fired at three deputies, one was injured Friday night

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the narrative of event when additional information was release.

An unidentified New Bern man shot a deputy after his family called for police assistance regarding concerns of the man's intentions.

"My thoughts and prayers are with my deputy and my concerns are on that right now," said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes. "Now that we've taken this dangerous suspect into custody."

The suspect, who's name has not yet been released, was in custody by around 11 p.m. after officers shot at him, but his injuries were not believed to be severe, Hughes said.

"He was certainly talking," he said. "We finally were able to get him out of the house... As far as gunfire I don't know how many shots he received."

Three deputies, who's names have also not been released, were called to the residence sometime Friday evening before 9:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the three officers. Hughes later confirmed that one officers was struck by gunfire.

"I don't believe it is life threatening," Hughes said.

The incident occurred between law enforcement and the suspect at 165 Crooked Run Drive in New Bern. The suspects family was in the residence.

A neighbor who was outside the police blockage on US 70 was communicated with his family and neighbors in Crooked Run. His family was safely secured at home down the block but reported that people saw a man shooting at law enforcement from an upstairs window.

One deputy was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, while the other two did not have any major injuries.

Two of the deputies were caught in a "scuffle" with the suspect and were trapped in the house during the shooting. They were taken out once more assistance arrived on the scene, Hughes said.

The suspect did not have any major injuries either, Hughes said.

