Crawfish prices skyrocket, nearly tripling from last season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crawfish prices have gone up by almost triple compared to the last crawfish season.

A southern staple, crawfish, will cost more than triple this season due to weather conditions in Louisiana.

Arian Belt, Manager at Mudbugs DIP Seafood in Mobile, said the prices have rapidly increased.

“Compared to last year, it was like $3.90 per pound, but this year, the average is at $13,” Belt said.

Belt said Mudbugs should have already received crawfish, but now they are going to have to wait.

“There was a drought last summer, and the lack of rain and everything hurt the reproduction of the crawfish and caused a lot of the crawfish to die off, causing us to get them later this year,” Belt said.

Belt said they are expecting crawfish to arrive at the store in mid-February, and even with the price increase, he is not too worried about losing business.

“A lot of people love crawfish, so I think we will still have some willing to pay the price,” Belt said. “Mardi Gras and everything, we will still have customers willing to pay that.”

