Crawfish season 2024: Expect high prices, if you can find any at all

Crawfish season is here but, unfortunately, the crawfish aren't. A lack of rain in 2023 and high temperatures have left farmers short-handed of crawfish and driven prices sky-high.

"There is none," said Kelly Ray, owner of T'Beaux's Crawfish and Catering in Clinton. "It's killed my business.

"Everybody is screaming and hollering for them, but we don't have them. Right now, when I should be at work, I'm at the gym working out. It's affecting everybody in our business."

At the heart of the problem is a lack of rain in 2023 and elevated temperatures. A November report from the Louisiana State University AgCenter showed temperatures significantly higher than normal from May through October and rainfall woefully lower for the same period in Louisiana.

That made conditions unfavorable for crawfish production in Louisiana, which is by far the largest producer of crawfish in the U.S., according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center. According to the LSU AgCenter report, an estimated 46,000 acres of crawfish were projected to fail with another 270,000 acres impacted.

Crawfish season is here, but don't expect to dig in to a pile of mudbugs anytime soon as 2023 weather has left crawfish farmers empty-handed, so far.

Almost no crawfish to be found

For people like Ray, that impacts the bottom line. Ray said in a normal crawfish season, he sells about 150 sacks of crawfish a week, which typically weigh 35-40 pounds each. This season, he's lucky to get 4-6 sacks a week.

"I got a few, but I paid dearly for them," Ray said.

And the customers are paying dearly, too. Ray said he has been forced to charge $15.99 per pound for boiled crawfish, but he is still not making any money. Because the amounts available are so low, he can't get them delivered. So, between the cost of driving to pick them up, high prices and normal overhead, there is no profit for him.

And Ray isn't alone. The Crawfish App, which provides information about crawfish prices and availability, shows no businesses advertising live or boiled crawfish within 50 miles of Jackson.

Crawfish prices double

"None of my suppliers have reached out to me," said John Kellum of Seafood King in Canton. "I have one friend in the industry, and he said they just don't have any. There are just no crawfish and what little they're catching is double (in price) what it would be, or more."

As the name implies, crawfish aren't the only things sold at the business, but Kellum said mudbugs are popular and provide a boost in sales.

"I've got people calling every day for them," Kellum said.

With each of those calls, Kellum loses a potential sale. However, he hopes as conditions improve and the season progresses, inventory will improve as well. But he said that could be weeks away.

"I don't foresee crawfish anytime soon," Kellum said.

Waiting game for Mississippi crawfish farmer

It's not all doom and gloom for crawfish lovers, though. Jason Roberts of Madison owns Mississippi Crawfish Company; a small crawfish farm in the Mississippi Delta. Small operations like his could provide some relief, even if it is in a small way.

"I probably have 12 water-acres," Roberts said. "I flooded my ponds about a month before I would normally. It was a lot easier for me to keep those two ponds wet vs. hundreds of acres."

While he's hoping for a normal harvest, he said it's a waiting game.

"It's too early to tell," Roberts said. "I don't usually start running my traps until the beginning of February. It's probably going to be February or even March before I can tell if I was affected this year."

