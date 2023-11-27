Crawford Central approves consulting deal for retiring superintendent

Nov. 27—VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board has approved an agreement with outgoing Superintendent Tom Washington that will pay him $50 per hour to work as a consultant for the district.

Board members last Monday voted 8-0 in favor of the arrangement. Board member Delwood Smith did not attend the meeting.

Board President Kevin Merritt said the move was intended to ensure Washington's availability during the transition to new leadership for the district.

Washington announced his intent to retire in August and will be succeeded as superintendent by Jenn Galdon, the district's curriculum director. Galdon was named assistant to the superintendent in September. Board members voted unanimously in October to hire Galdon to fill the vacancy left by Washington's departure. She will officially take charge Feb. 28. Her contract extends through June 30, 2028.

Similar arrangements were made before and after Washington was hired in 2015, Merritt said, when former Superintendent Charlie Heller was available as a consultant for several months when James LaScola, himself a former Crawford Central superintendent, took over day-to-day operations of the district in October 2014. Following Heller's retirement in early 2015, LaScola became acting superintendent as the district searched for a replacement. Once Washington started with the district in April, LaScola remained on staff as assistant to the superintendent through June. LaScola was paid $350 per day as assistant.

"I don't see it as a big money maker," Merritt said of the arrangement with Washington.

With a new superintendent and a business manager who was hired earlier this year, Merritt said ensuring Washington's availability was important even if it ends up being used only a few times.

The agreement with Washington takes effect Jan. 2. His resignation takes effect Feb. 28, but given accumulated vacation days and sick leave, his last day in the office will be Dec. 22, according to Merritt.

The agreement was approved without any discussion from board members during public portions of the monthly board meeting last Monday or the monthly work session on Nov. 13.

