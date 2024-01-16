Crawford Central considers meeting start time, other topics

Jan. 16—VERNON TOWNSHIP — When Crawford Central School Board meets today at 5:30 p.m., it could be the last time that board members do so for a work session.

One item up for discussion on a relatively light meeting agenda is the question of start times for the board's monthly meetings. Results from an online survey posted to the district's Facebook page will be presented as board members consider changing meeting start times from 5:30 p.m. to 6, 6:30 or 7 p.m.

During discussion in December, supporters of a time change said that a later start would give more people time to make the meetings after a typical work day. Opponents argued that later start times would interfere with school activities and sporting events, making it more difficult for parents and perhaps board members themselves to participate in both meetings and school-related events.

Also on the agenda is discussion of approving the Act 1 index for 2024-25. The index determines the maximum tax increase a district can impose without voter approval or an exception from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). Increases that meet or fall below the index can be passed by school boards without approval from voters.

The index factors in state and federal data on wages. A statewide base index is then further adjusted by comparing each district's average wealth to the state average. The state's base index for the upcoming school year is 5.3 percent.

The adjusted index for Crawford Central is 7.5 percent, up from 5.8 percent last year. Index rates are adjusted for counties with lower levels of wealth per pupil compared to the state average, according to PDE.

In recent years Crawford Central members have approved the Act 1 index unanimously and with little discussion.

Crawford Central's index of 7.5 percent means that if board made the unlikely decision to approve the maximum allowed increase, owners of a property assessed at the district's median assessed value of $30,050 would see their annual school tax bill skyrocket by $127.76 from $1,703.42 to $1831.18.

Among the other typical monthly approvals for consideration, the list of personnel moves includes one of particular note to generations of Cochranton-area musicians, not to mention directors of regional marching bands with hopes of someday winning a title or two.

Carl Miller, the band director now in his 34th year at Cochranton Junior-Senior High, notified the district of his plan to retire at the end of the school year. Last fall, the Miller-led marching band won its class at the Lakeshore Marching Band Association championships for the 25th consecutive time and 31st time overall under Miller.

"It gets harder every year," Miller said at the time, "but it doesn't get old."

