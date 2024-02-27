Crawford Central extends resource officer agreement

Feb. 27—VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members on Monday voted unanimously to extend a school resource officer agreement with the city of Meadville through mid-2026 on a night when one board member lauded the security readiness of district officials.

Board member Ron Irwin recalled visiting the district's administrative headquarters late last month on the day that Meadville Medical Center experienced a brief lockdown when police responded to what eventually turned out to be an unfounded active shooter threat.

While the 911 call in Ashtabula County, Ohio, did not refer to schools, Crawford Central buildings were placed on a "safe hold" status when Meadville police notified the district of the situation. Under the safe hold, no visitors were permitted to enter district buildings and those inside were not permitted to leave. In other respects, however, activities continued as usual, an assistant to Superintendent Jenn Galdon said at the time.

"I was very impressed with how the district and how Dr. Galdon was handling the situation, being proactive with the school district," said Irwin, recalling how his errand to drop off paperwork led him to Galdon's office during the incident, "and how the whole team at Crawford Central did a really good job, I think, in being proactive even though there was no danger to the school.

"I feel very confident, if there was an actual crisis," Irwin added, "in the team and Dr. Galdon handling it properly."

The three-year agreement was retroactive to last July, when the last agreement between the two entities expired. Though no agreement has been in place for the first six months of the current school year, the district's school resource officer has continued to patrol the Meadville Area Senior High-Meadville Area Middle School complex.

"He does education, not just with our students but with our staff and our community as well," Galdon said of the officer during the board's discussion at their work session last week. "He's not just a disciplinarian."

A list of 20 broadly defined responsibilities for the position was included with Meadville City Council's consideration of the agreement at its Jan. 16 meeting when the contract was unanimously approved. The duties describe the officer as "an extension of the principal's office" who, in addition to serving as a visible law enforcement figure and providing a safe environment, also serves as a classroom resource. The officer's duties do not extend to "ordinary school discipline," according to the list of duties, "unless it pertains to preventing a potential disruption and/or climate that places students at risk of harm."

Under the agreement, the district pays for 75 percent of the salary and benefits expenses associated with the position. The officer assigned to the position returns to regular city patrol duty when school is out of session.

Created in 2014, the position has in several years since been supported in large part by state grants but, Galdon noted Monday, that has not been the case for the current or previous school years. The district will apply for another round of grants this year in hopes of receiving funding beginning next school year, she added. Information on the total cost of salary and benefits for the position was not immediately available after Monday's meeting.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.