Crawford Central swears in new members

Dec. 5—VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board welcomed four new members during its reorganization meeting Tuesday and unanimously re-elected Kevin Merritt as president.

Merritt was joined among the board's leadership by Jeff Rose, who was unanimously elected vice president.

Merritt and Rose, both Fairfield Township residents, were among the six candidates elected to the board last month. Rose was out of town Monday, according to Superintendent Tom Washington, and did not attend the meeting.

The others who were sworn in last night were Ed DeVore and Tammy Silvis, both of West Mead Township, and Monica Hargenrater and Ron Irwin, both of Fairfield Township. DeVore, Hargenrater and Irwin were elected to four-year terms while Silvis was elected to a two-year term.

The four candidates take seats previously held by John Amato, Melissa Burnett, Bryan Miller and Delwood Smith.

Merritt and Hargenrater were unanimously approved to join board member Holly Chatman as district representatives on the Joint Operating Committee that oversees Crawford Tech. Conneaut and PENNCREST school districts also select three board members to make up the nine-member committee.

Board member Ryan Pickering was selected to serve a one-year term as the district's representative for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. Merritt was selected as the alternate.

Irwin was approved to serve as the district's delegate to the French Creek Council of Governments. Hargenrater was selected as the alternative.

The board meets next at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike. The meeting takes place on a Tuesday rather than the usual Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

