Crawford charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon

Feb. 8—ANDERSON — The Wilkinson man arrested by the Anderson Police Department SWAT team Wednesday was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Isaiah L. Crawford, 19, is charged with battery of his girlfriend, Crystin Walker, in November. Walker, 30, Anderson, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Rishon Reeves-Linley on Jan. 31 on Pearl Street.

Crawford was charged in connection with the shooting death of Reeves-Linley on felony charges of obstruction of justice, assisting a criminal and misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a handgun and invasion of privacy.

He was out of jail on a $10,000 surety bond at the time of his Wednesday arrest.

Crawford was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in the 1200 block of Nichol Avenue after an hours long standoff on charges of intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery causing serious bodily injury and pointing a firearm.

During the standoff with police, radio traffic indicated that police dispatch received reports of gunfire elsewhere in the city, but these were believed to be false reports made in an effort to get police to leave the Nichol Avenue address.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 1, 2023, Walker and Crawford left the Anderson Walmart when Crawford wanted to go to another location and Walker refused and he became angry.

Crawford then punched her in the head and face several times with a closed fist, according to the court document. Walker had a letter opener and she believed Crawford believed she was going to stab him. Crawford grabbed the letter opener which cut Walker's hand.

Walker said at one point Crawford got a gun out, placed it on her head and threatened to "blow her brains out".

Walker told police she believes she was knocked out and the next thing she remembered was being at the Taco Bell on Broadway.

According to the court document, Crawford's mother took Walker home and then to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims has ordered Crawford be detained in the Madison County jail with no bond.

Judge Warner-Sims set a hearing for Feb. 20 at 9 a.m.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.