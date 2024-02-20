Crawford charged with murder in Jan. 24 shooting

Feb. 20—ANDERSON — A 19-year-old Anderson man has been charged with murder in the January shooting death of Rishon Reeves-Linley.

The state of Indiana amended the charging document Tuesday charging Isaiah Lee Crawford with the shooting death of Reeves-Linley on Jan. 24 in the 2000 block of Pearl Street.

His girlfriend Cyrstin Walker, 30, is also charged in connection with the murder.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Walker and three other witnesses said it was Crawford that fired the gun that killed Reeves-Linley.

Walker reportedly told police that Crawford wanted her to take responsibility for the shooting because she could claim self-defense because of her prior history as a victim and that she took the fall for Crawford.

Walker told detectives she was afraid of Crawford because of a history of domestic violence between the two.

Although Walker and the other witnesses indicated more than one shot was fired, a check with the Flock Gunshot Detection System indicated only one shot was fired.

Several witnesses said Reeves-Linley didn't have a gun at the time.

Walker said Crawford threatened to "beat her ass" if she did not take the charge in the case.

She told police that Reeves-Linley owed Crawford $600 to $800 for the purchase of narcotics.

Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims ruled there was probable cause to charge Crawford with murder, obstruction of justice and two misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Crawford is being detained at the Madison County jail without bond.

Judge Warner-Sims set a hearing for April 1 to set a trial date on the murder charge.

During the hearing Crawford said he understood the charges and the possible sentence of 45 to 65 years.

Crawford was arrested on a warrant on Feb. 14 in the 1200 block of Nichol Avenue after an hours long siege on charges of intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery causing serious bodily injury and pointing a firearm.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 1, 2023, Walker and Crawford left the Anderson Walmart when Crawford became angry and punched her in the head and face several times with a closed fist.

