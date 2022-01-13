Crawford County deputy who shot, killed man following car chase has been put on leave

A Crawford County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man during a fight following a car chase has been placed on administrative leave as the GBI investigates the incident.

Deputy William Owenby attempted to pull over Denrick Demond Stallings, 47, of Roberta, for speeding at around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 according to a press release from the GBI, but Stallings didn’t stop. Owenby chased Stallings for “several miles” until Stallings crashed his car and began to flee on foot.

Owenby chased Stallings and tased him. According to the press release, Owenby then fatally shot Stallings during a struggle “for the deputy’s gun.” Stallings died at the scene. Owenby was not injured.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting. Once complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Bibb County DA’s office for review.

This is the second time in two years that Owenby has shot and killed someone following a car chase. In April 2020, Owenby fatally wounded Jamie Lamar Darley, 33. Darley, according to a GBI and Bibb County DA investigation, reportedly exited his vehicle and fired a shot at Crawford County deputies, and Owenby returned fire.

Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call after Darley had threatened his girlfriend and her family, according to the GBI.

Then Bibb County DA David Cooke cleared Owenby in the 2020 shooting following a review of a GBI investigation, noting it was “crystal clear” that Owenby’s shooting was justified.

Telegraph reporter Tamari Perrineau contributed to this story.