Crawford County inmate dies in custody, attorney says

VAN BUREN - A man who had been booked into the Crawford County Jail Friday died in custody Saturday, an attorney representing his family said.

Jacob Allen Jones, 26, was booked at the jail by Van Buren police on a complaint of failure to appear on prior drug charges at 4:12 p.m. Friday, jail records show. Attorney David Powell of Fort Smith said Jones died Saturday.

He said the case apparently involves neglect of medical care after Jones had overdosed at the jail. Jones was in a cell for several hours without medical care.

"I'm trying to get all of the information I can," Powell said Sunday evening.

Efforts to reach Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante Sunday were unsuccessful.

Powell said Jones suffered a medical episode at the jail. Other inmates stated they called for help from detention officers.

The Crawford County Coroner's office could not be reached Sunday for comment on the cause or manner of the inmate death.

Four detention officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, Powell said.

In August, Crawford County Sheriff's deputies, Levi White and Zack King, were caught on video in a rough arrest of Randal Worcester. Worcester was kicked and punched during the arrest. Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle and the deputies face civil lawsuits in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith.

King has also been accused of using excessive force by another person who filed a separate civil lawsuit against him Friday in federal court, her attorneys David Powell and Adam Rose reported.

Powell and Rose are also representing Worcester. Both White and King have been fired by Sheriff Damante.

On Friday, Sarah Trammell, 44, of Uniontown, filed a civil lawsuit against King, Sheriff Damante and the department alleging excessive force during an arrest June 19. Trammell alleges King used a Taser on her face, head and stomach after detaining her on a complaint of breaking into a van.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Inmate death at Crawford County Jail under investigation