Crawford County jail captain arrested in Monroe County after weekend ATV chase

A Crawford County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Monroe County Sunday for fleeing arrest on an ATV, officials said.

Crawford County jail captain Corey King, 33, of Musella was arrested after he and others drove ATVs down the main road of Culloden and tried to evade Monroe County deputies, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Right now, he’s been placed on administrative leave, and we are going to do an internal investigation,” Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said. “The incident investigation is also ongoing. That’s all we have at this time. As soon as it’s completed, we’ll go from there.”

King was part of a group of four ATVs and two dirt bikes, according to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman.

“The deputies on patrol saw a group of four-wheelers and maybe two dirt bikes as they were coming into Culloden. You can’t operate an ATV on a public road, so they tried to stop them and they took off. The whole group didn’t stop,” Freeman said.

Deputies eventually stopped one of the ATV riders after the group rode south into Crawford County. Once other riders were identified, King turned himself in and was arrested later that day.

King is on administrative leave with pay as the investigation unfolds.