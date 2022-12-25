Crawford County jail escapee captured in Oklahoma

STIGLER - A man who has escaped from jail three times is back in custody in Oklahoma, the Haskell County Sheriff's office reported.

Jeromy Call, 38, escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Van Buren about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 by crawling through an air duct vent, the Crawford County Sheriff's office reported. He had twice escaped the Le Flore County, Okla. Jail.

A manhunt that lasted more than three weeks ended with the help of a tip Dec. 23.

"Haskell County Sheriff’s office, U.S. Marshals Service, Le Flore County Sheriff’s Office, Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies have worked tirelessly and in coordination to bring a fugitive to justice," Haskell County Sheriff's office posted Saturday.

Call was in the Crawford County Jail after being sentenced on theft and felon in possession of firearm charges when he escaped Nov. 30. He has previously escaped from the Le Flore County, Ok. jail, according to reports.

The sheriff's office reported on Thursday night, Dec. 23, 2022, "information was received on the location of escapee and felon, Jeromy Call."

Haskell and Le Flore counties deputies secured the location, "bringing a several week manhunt to a successful and incident free closure," the sheriff reported.

"Jeromy Call is suspected, with charges pending, of multiple thefts in the Haskell, Le Flore, and possibly Sequoyah County region. This arrest proves that collaboration with other agencies without concern for credit produces results that our communities can be proud of," Haskell County Sheriff posted.

Law officers recovered a Jeep stolen from Haskell County and a pickup stolen from Le Flore County along with as firearms, binoculars, and various other small items, the Haskell County Sheriff reported.

