Crawford County jobless rate is up to 4.2 percent for October

Dec. 5—Unemployment in Crawford County rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in October, up from 3.8 percent in September, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

However, October's rate is below the 4.4 percent recorded in October 2022.

Crawford County's total labor force fell by 200 in October to 37,200 with 35,600 employed and 1,600 unemployed. In September, the county's total labor force was 37,400 with 35,900 employed and 1,400 unemployed (numbers don't total correctly due to rounding).

A county's total labor force is defined as the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce — either employed or unemployed — including those who may work in another county.

"The county's labor force expanded a bit more (than usual) in August but then pulled back a bit from them in September and October," Dave Hand, a state labor analyst, said Monday.

The total number of jobs based in Crawford County grew by a net total of 100 in October, rising from 30,200 in September to 30,300 in October.

Those were the total of number jobs as in 2022 for September to October.

There were job increases in the education and health services sector as well as the local government sector, but there were job losses in leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and manufacturing sectors.

The education and health services sector went up by 400 jobs, rising from 6,400 in September to 6,800 in October as more support staff and faculty returned to work for the academic year.

"We start to see a bit of an increase (in education and health services) in September, and then it fills out more in October," Hand said.

The local government sector increased by 100, from 2,800 in September to 2,900 in October, but it may be due to rounding, Hand said.

There was a decrease of 200 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, falling from 2,600 in September to 2,400 in October. Hand said the loss was expected as more seasonal businesses closed for the year.

Manufacturing jobs fell by 100, from 7,100 in September to 7,000 in October while the trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 100 jobs, dropping from 3,900 in September to 3,600 in October. Both decreases may be due to rounding, Hand said.

Crawford County's 4.2 percent rate for October put it in a three-way tie with Mercer and Tioga counties for the 39th-lowest rate among Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates rose October in the neighboring counties of Mercer, Venango and Warren, but was unchanged in Erie County.

The rates for the other counties, listed September, then October, are: Erie — 4.1 percent, 4.1 percent; Mercer — 3.9, 4.2; Venango — 4.5, 4.6; and Warren — 3.7, 4.1.

Pennsylvania's statewide unemployment rate for October was 3.4 percent, unchanged from September.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in October, up slightly from 3.8 percent in September.

