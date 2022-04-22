Crawford County judge drops re-election bid

Apr. 21—CRAWFORD COUNTY — A Southern Indiana judge has decided to no longer seek re-election just a few weeks before the primary.

The Crawford County Republican Party said on Facebook Thursday that Sabrina Bell is dropping out of the race for circuit court judge and is asking people to support nominee Justin Mills instead.

Bell, along with Clark Circuit Court No. 2 Judge Brad Jacobs and former Clark Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Andrew Adams, was involved in an altercation in 2019 at an Indianapolis White Castle restaurant.

Adams and Jacobs were shot during the altercation and all three were disciplined with suspensions from the Indiana Supreme Court.

According to our news-gathering partners at WAVE-TV, the Crawford County Republican Party said on Facebook that the Crawford County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident involving Bell over the weekend. The sheriff's office then turned the information over to outside agencies, including the Indiana State Police.

The News and Tribune reached out to ISP District-34 Jasper about the incident.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Dave Henderson said in an email: "Because our policy does not allow for the identification of suspects in our investigations unless or until criminal charges are levied, I can only confirm that ISP is conducting an investigation in Crawford County involving an elected official and that case is ongoing at this time."

As of Thursday evening no charges against Bell showed up on the state's public court records website.

In a Facebook post of her own, Bell said, in part, "Friends, family, and my beloved community: Sheriff Jeff Howell is the best man I know. He is honest. What you see is what you get. I've always loved, respected and admired his opinion. I've never been able to disagree with someone so much yet still hold them in such high regard. I value his opinion and love him dearly."

"His deputies are also top-notch. I have always loved and respected them as well. I have always been grateful for them and what they do. They are good at what they do. I've seen it firsthand."

"Sheriff Howell and his deputies showed me no favoritism. They were by the book. They turned in their reports immediately just like they would anything else. It's being handled by outside agencies to avoid conflict of interest just like anything else would be. Please do not blame him for my doing. He did his job."

The News and Tribune reached out to Bell and the Crawford County Republican Party for comment, but had not received a response by publication time.