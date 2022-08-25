Crawford County jury finds Jason Tupps guilty of raping woman

A guilty verdict in the rape trial of Jason Tupps came as a surprise to his defense team, his attorney said Thursday.

After a three-day trial, Tupps was found guilty of rape on Wednesday afternoon in Crawford County Common Pleas Court. Tupps, 47, of Crestline, was convicted on a first-degree felony charge of rape, according to Crawford County Common Pleas Court records. The jury found him not guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

The prosecution alleged Tupps, a former corrections officer at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, raped a woman at a home in Crestline on Aug. 28, 2021. The victim's cell phone recorded the incident.

The defense team expected a different outcome, attorney James Mayer III told the Telegraph-Forum on Thursday.

"We know that the jury was attentive; we know that they were focused, and that's what we were looking for, was 12 jurors that would pay attention, be interested and keep an open mind," Mayer said. "I think they did their best to do those things. So while yes, we are disappointed in the outcome — to be sure — at the same time, we're also a bit surprised with the verdict; I'm just going to be frank in saying that."

Mayer said that while his team didn't speak with jurors after the trial, he could make an "educated guess" as to what swayed their decision.

"The challenge in Jason Tupps' case was always going to be the recording of the incident," Mayer said. "That was their single piece of evidence and they spent every single moment of the trial either playing that recording or talking about it. And so the challenge in the case was always going to be the audio recording of the incident ... of course, we knew that going in, and so we went in prepared to make our arguments as to reasonable doubt."

Mayer said he and the other defense attorney, Sean Boone, "felt strongly" they had done enough to establish reasonable doubt.

The prosecution only called one witness, the victim, he said. The Telegraph-Forum does not identify victims of sexual assault.

"In the end, I just think that the recording of the incident presented what amounted to an insurmountable challenge for Mr. Tupps," Mayer said.

Mayer said he found the verdict on the domestic violence charge "interesting."

The two charges involved two separate incidents. The rape happened on Aug. 28, 2021, while the domestic violence charge stemmed from an incident on Sept. 9, 2021. Both incidents were recorded by Tupps' accuser, using her cell phone. Mayer said the woman testified as to what jurors were hearing in both audio recordings.

"The jury did see fit to acquit him on the domestic violence on essentially what amounted to the same evidence as what they had before them in the rape accusation," he said.

The case was prosecuted by Anthony Cillo and Drew Woods of the Ohio Attorney General's Office. That office did not respond to a request for comment before deadline Thursday.

It's the second time Tupps, a former corrections officer at the Crawford County Jail, has been on trial in the last two years. In August 2020, a jury found him innocent of six charges, but guilty of first-degree misdemeanor falsification in connection with a July 2018 incident in which he was accused of pulling over a driver while off duty and holding her at gunpoint. He was sentenced to 120 days behind bars with all but 45 suspended.

Tupps resigned from the sheriff's office in August 2018.

Mayer said Tupps' notoriety from that case, coupled with the sensitive nature of the charges, lengthened the process of seating a jury for the trial. Most of the day Monday was taken up by that process.

The case was heard by Howard Hall, a retired Morrow County Common Pleas judge appointed by the state Supreme Court. Sentencing has been scheduled for noon on Oct. 31, Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall said. According to the Ohio Supreme Court's website, the charge carries a sentence of three to 11 years in prison.

Tupps was taken into custody after the verdict was read, Mayer said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Jason Tupps found guilty of rape; sentencing scheduled for Oct. 31