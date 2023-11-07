Crawford County law enforcement arrest 11, seize 60 grams of drugs in 2-day operation.

Several Crawford County law enforcement agencies arrested 11 people on a variety of charges and seized more than 60 grams of drugs in a coordinated two-day operation with the METRICH drug task force.

The two-day drug and criminal saturation operation, the first in Crawford County, was conducted in known high drug areas inside the county, the Bucyrus Police Department said in a press release Monday.

“It went pretty well,” said Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent. “It is the first one that happened in Crawford County, however, they are doing this in the 10 counties that participate in METRICH.”

METRICH is a decentralized drug task force, he said, and there are 10 counties that participate in this program. Local law enforcement from Crawford County joined forces within the METRICH framework on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of its grant requirement.

Pictured is Methamphetamine and counterfeit prescription medication seized during one stop, said the law enforcement in the press release.

“Just bringing all agencies together to hit these high-crime areas that we know of,” said Kent.

During the event, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bucyrus Police Department, Galion Police Department, Crestline Police Department, New Washington Police Department, Crawford County Adult Probation, Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ohio Highway Patrol.

100 traffic stops made, variety of drugs seized

The participating agencies arrested two people for operating a vehicle while under the influence. In total, approximately 100 traffic stops were conducted, and the officers seized more than 60 grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl, ecstasy, and marijuana as well as currency, and drug paraphernalia.

“We had some counterfeit prescription pills that were supposed to look like Percocet,” said Kent.

Percocet is supposed to be a prescribed opioid oxycodone painkiller, he said, but it was taken into the streets to be used as illicit drugs.

In addition, two more people were arrested on outstanding warrants and seven more for various felony drug charges. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

The event was the first of its kind in Crawford COunty, despite the fact that the local law enforcement have been involved with METRICH “probably since the late 1980s,” said Kent.

He said despite this being the first saturation event within METRICH in the county, local law enforcement are doing drug task force work every day.

The difference between that and the METRICH operation is that the law enforcement officers last weekend provided options for treatment using county resources, such as the local nonprofit Together We Hurt, Together We Heal, to help the residents “if they wanted help with their addiction.”

“And the list goes on and on,” Kent said of local resources. “We had some of that information available to anybody that was interested.”

Kent and Winkelman encourage citizens to report suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME, or by downloading the METRICH app for smartphones.

