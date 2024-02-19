Crawford County man indicted on new charges that he assaulted police in breach of Capitol

Days after the Jan. 6 riots, Jeremy J. Vorous, a resident of Crawford County, called the FBI and said, according to the agency, that he was inside the U.S. Capitol that day, but "that he absolutely did not participate in the rioting or take anything."

A superseding federal indictment is adding to the government's challenge of Vorous' claims.

The indictment alleges that Vorous assaulted police officers with a bicycle rack and a wooden sign during the storming of the Capitol in support of then-President Donald Trump.

The superseding indictment, returned Feb. 7 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, replaces the original April 2021 indictment against Vorous, 46, of Venango. He is the last of the Jan. 6 defendants from northwestern Pennsylvania still awaiting trial.

This is a video screen grab of Jeremy J. Vorous, center, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A superseding indictment has charged him with 12 counts related to the storming of the Capitol.

The original indictment charged Vorous with five counts — none that he engaged in violence. The superseding indictment charged him with 12 counts, including two new felony counts that he assaulted police.

The superseding indictment still includes the main charge in the original indictment. It is the felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding — the joint session of Congress that convened on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won.

The addition of the violence-related charges has the potential to expose Vorous to more prison time if he is convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

The superseding indictment led to the indefinite postponement of Vorous' trial, which had been scheduled for March 11, according to court records. Vorous remains free on an unsecured bond of $10,000.

Vorous now charged with assaulting officers 3 times

The superseding indictment alleges Vorous assaulted officers with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., three times while he was on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

The first incident occurred at 2:07 p.m., according to the superseding indictment. It alleges that Vorous then used a bike rack to assault a police officer at 2:28 p.m., and a that he used wooden sign to assault a police officer at 2:59 p.m.

Crawford County resident Jeremy J. Vorous is shown at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He is awaiting trial in federal court in Washington, D.C., on charges related to the breach of the Capitol. His T-shirt reads "NOT TODAY LIBERAL."

The new charges appear to have grown out of the review of more video evidence of the attack on the Capitol.

At at a hearing on Vorous' case in January 2022, an assistant U.S. attorney told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras that investigators discovered new evidence against Vorous in November 2021 in a review of video in another Jan. 6 case.

The newly viewed video evidence showed Vorous pushing bicycle barricades into law enforcement at the Capitol's lower West Terrace, the prosecutor said in court, according to the Meadville Tribune.

Vorous knew about the new evidence, according to court records.

The U.S. Attorney's Office provided it to the defense in May 2022 and on Feb. 1, "specifically noting its relation to the superseding charges," according to a motion the office filed on Feb. 2. The superseding indictment came down five days later.

Superseding indictment puts trial on hold

Vorous is one of four defendants from northwestern Pennsylvania indicted in the Jan. 6 attack. The three others — one from Meadville in Crawford County and two from McKean County — have been sentenced. One was convicted in a nonjury trial and two pleaded guilty.

Rioters climb a wall at the U.S. Capitol complex in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The four defendants are among the more than 1,265 people who have been charged in the breach of the Capitol, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

The superseding indictment charges Vorous with:

Two counts of civil disorder

Two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a dangerous weapon

One count of obstruction of an official proceeding

One count of assaulting, impeding or resisting an officer

One count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

One count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

One count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

One count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

One count of an act of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds

One count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

FBI: Vorous confronted officers, called them 'cowards'

Though Vorous told the FBI in the phone call that he did not riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the initial evidence indicated he was more than a bystander.

In filing a criminal complaint against Vorous in March 2021 — the complaint preceded the original indictment filed a month later — FBI cited Facebook posts of Vorous in the Capitol building and police body-camera video. The complaint also referred to the phone call Vorous made to the FBI, on Jan. 10, 2021.

Just before he entered the Capitol, according to the complaint, Vorous was pepper-sprayed and got into confrontations with police at a barricade.

Vorous called officers “cowards” and yelled obscenities at them, according to the complaint. It states that Vorous "said words to the effect that law enforcement were 'preventing me from getting into my house.'"

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Capitol riots: New indictment charges northwest Pa. man with assault