Crawford County needs poll workers for April primary election

Jan. 27—With Pennsylvania's 2024 primary election set for April 23, Crawford County needs poll workers in several precincts.

Anyone may be a poll worker provided they are a registered voter in Crawford County — regardless of party affiliation, according to Jessalyn McFarland, director of Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services. She noted that most clerical positions are most in need.

"It's a great way for voters of smaller political parties to be involved in the election," McFarland said.

The county requires and provides poll worker training. Training takes about two hours, and the classes will be offered April 1 through 5 at three different locations in the county.

Those interested in working in a precinct other than their home precinct must vote by absentee ballot for the April 23 primary. She said poll workers are to work from approximately 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on election day.

Precinct workers are needed for the following precincts: Athens Township, Cambridge Township, Centerville, Conneaut Township, City of Meadville (all precincts), Pine Township, Sadsbury Township, South Shenango Township, Steuben Township, City of Titusville (all precincts), Vernon Township (all precincts), West Mead Township 2 and Woodcock Township.

Free two-hour poll worker training sessions in April are:

Meadville — April 1 from 9 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and April 2 from 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sessions are in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park.

Conneaut Lake — April 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Conneaut Lake Borough Building, 395 High St.

Titusville area — April 4 from 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and April 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Sessions are at the Oil Creek Township Building, 127 McKinney St., Titusville.

Those interested in serving as a general poll worker or to schedule a training class can contact the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services at (814) 333-7307.

