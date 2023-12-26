Crawford County offering up fireworks, Night Sky, music and lizards on New Year's Eve

With everyone home after Christmas trips and visits and getting ready for the New Year and its new opportunities, it is important to find ways to welcome the coming year with positivity. Here is a list of things to do New Year’s Eve around Crawford County.

New Year's Eve events include watching wildlife and celestial objects in the night skies, making fireworks, and music.

Watching lizards

Simon, a bearded dragon, will be the star of the show at Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center at 11 a.m. Saturday. Kids will have the opportunity to hold and feed him, according to the Crawford Park District website.

The Lowe-Volk Nature Center is part of the Crawford Park District.

In addition, the visitors will get a chance to learn about one of Ohio’s native lizard species, the common five-lined skink and see one up close. Lowe-Volk Park is located three miles north of US Route 30.

Viewing the Night Sky

Another opportunity Crawford Park District provides is Viewing the Night Sky on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the members of Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills.

Some of the targets for this winter are Saturn with its 146 moons, Jupiter with the unique cloud bands and four large moons out of 95 moons total, Andromeda Galaxy, which is a barred spiritual galaxy and the nearest major galactic neighbor.

Other celestial objects the visitors will be able to watch at the end of December include Orion Nebula, which is a diffuse nebula situated in the Milky Way, only 1,500 light-years away, and which is the birthplace of baby stars.

Visitors will get a chance to see the North Star – the tail in the constellation of Ursa Minor/Little Bear, also known as Polaris; and Seven Sisters – also known as Pleaides, an open cluster of young stars.

Lowe-Volk Park is located three miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Making fireworks

On New Year’s Eve, Crawford County Art Center invites visitors to its Creation Station on Salt Fireworks workshop where the guests will get a chance to make New Year’s fireworks. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.

Listening to music and partying

For those who like to enter the New Year with a big bang, Crawford County offers a couple of opportunities.

Galion Planet 14 restaurant invites people to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a free rock and roll bash featuring Coops. The party runs 7-11 p.m.

Another fun opportunity to celebrate the coming of 2024 is offered by Ohio local Tightrope musical band in partnership with Galion Moose with a four-hour show starting at 8 p.m. at Galion Moose Lodge.

To book tickets, call John McMullen at 419-685-3364 or message the band on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: To do New Year's Eve: Watch lizards, view Night Sky, fireworks, music