GAYLORD — A Crawford County Sheriff Department officer has resigned after being arrested in connection with a domestic violence situation in Otsego County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were dispatched to an address on West Otsego Lake Drive in Otsego Lake Township on July 9 for a report of a possible domestic assault. The third-party caller also reported the suspect had pointed a firearm at the victim.

Troopers arrived at the residence and spoke with the victim, who was sitting inside a vehicle parked outside. Inside the vehicle there were two unloaded handguns on the front seat. The victim alleged 36-year-old Paul Norman Nowakowski, who was off duty at the time, became upset earlier in the day about their dog jumping on the bed.

The victim texted a friend telling them she didn’t feel safe. After learning she had sent the text, Nowakowski allegedly threw her phone, breaking it. During the altercation, the victim claimed Nowakowski pointed a handgun at her and the dog.

Troopers spoke with Nowakowski outside the residence and placed him under arrest. Troopers seized two handguns and several other items. Nowakowski was lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

Nowakowski was arraigned Tuesday in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on one count assault with adangerous weapon, one count felony firearms, one count possess firearm Under the Influence, andone count domestic violence. His bond was set at $5,000 cash surety and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

The Crawford County Sheriff Department said Nowakowski, who had been with the department since August 2022, has resigned.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Crawford County Sheriff officer resigns following domestic violence charge