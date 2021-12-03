Crawford County Sheriff's Office: Pair of drug searches results in eight arrests

During a Wednesday search at 5599 Ohio 19, Galion, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash.

Investigations into the sale of illegal narcotics resulted in two homes being searched for drugs this week, according to news releases from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office and METRICH searched a home at 5599 Ohio 19, Galion. On Thursday, they searched 122 Heritage Circle, Bucyrus.

As a result of the two searches, eight people were arrested, and charges against others are expected, according to the news releases.

The Galion search warrant was the result of a several-month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being sold out of this residence, officials said.

During the search, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash. Deputies recovered methamphetamine with an estimated weight of 20 grams.

Three people living at the residence were arrested and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center, facing charges of trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and permitting drug abuse, according to a news release. Additional suspects were expected to face charges.

Formal charges will be brought against the three suspects once the Crawford County prosecutor’s office reviews the reports.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and METRICH searched 122 Heritage Circle, Bucyrus, on Thursday.

The Bucyrus search warrant also was a result of an investigation into narcotics possibly being sold from the address, according to a second news release.

In the Thursday search, deputies seized suspected methamphetamines, prescription medications and drug paraphernalia.

Five people were arrested on charges of possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs and permitting drug abuse. Criminal charges are pending on the individuals who were the target of the investigation. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for a review for all charges.

This case is still being investigated by detectives from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip for METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME or www.metrich.com.

