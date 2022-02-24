2 face drug charges after Crawford County Special Response Team searches W. Mary St. home

Vehicles from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office surround a home at 119 W. Mary St. on Thursday morning.

A lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics trafficking and possession by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and METRICH resulted in a drug raid at 119 W. Mary St. on Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the Crawford County Special Response Team's search of the home started at 8:40 a.m. Thursday. One window of the white, multi-family dwelling was visibly broken. The structure is just west of the Subway sandwich shop at 233 N. Sandusky Ave.

Deputies seized suspected cocaine, acid, currency and drug paraphernalia, according to the news release. Two residents of the home, a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were arrested and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center. Charges are pending.

This case is still being investigated by sheriff's office detectives.

The special response team includes representatives from the sheriff’s office; Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline and New Washington police departments; and Galion and Bucyrus fire departments.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906, or leave a tip for METRICH at 419-52-CRIME or metrich.com

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

