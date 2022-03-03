Crawford County woman charged with murder in shooting death of her father, 76

A Crawford County woman was jailed Thursday on a murder charge in the shooting death of her 76-year-old father, authorities said.

Johnny Leland Johnson, 76, was found dead inside his daughter’s house at 281 Bobbie Circle on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Lewis Walker said in a statement sent to local news outlets Thursday.

Johnson’s body was discovered lying on a floor after sheriff’s deputies went to the house to check on him.

Investigators have since arrested Johnson’s daughter, Tara J. Upchurch, 48, on a murder charge.

Circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death — if known — were not divulged.

The house where Johnson’s body was found sits about five miles west of Interstate 75 just north of Lower Hartley Bridge Road.