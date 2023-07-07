Crawford County woman faces Alabama murder charge

Jul. 7—A Crawford County woman, charged along with her mother in the 2021 murder of an Alabama woman, is scheduled for an extradition hearing today in the Crawford County Judicial Center.

Jessie Eden Kelly, 21, who resides in the 22600 block of Little Cooley Road, Union City, is wanted in connection to the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell, who authorities say was pushed off a cliff to her death in late 2021. Isbell's remains were found last week in Little River Canyon National Park near Fort Payne, Alabama, 18 months after she was reported missing.

Kelly was booked into the Crawford County jail on June 25 on a felony charge of arrest prior to requisition.

Kelly's extradition was first sought by Missouri, where she faces felony burglary and stealing charges in Douglas County, according to Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo.

Kelly's extradition was subsequently sought by authorities from DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in Fort Payne, Alabama, located approximately 95 miles northeast of Birmingham.

If extradited to Alabama, Kelly would join her mother, Loretta Kay Carr, who was arrested on June 25 by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team. Carr faces a capital murder charge in the same case as her daughter. A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office confirmed the women's relationship and said Carr is a former Pennsylvania resident.

The charges against the women stem from the disappearance and subsequent death of Isbell, who was 37 years old when her ex-husband reported her missing on Dec. 27, 2021, to police in Hartselle, Alabama, located about 70 miles west of Fort Payne.

Isbell remained missing, her fate unknown, as local authorities pursued numerous leads over the ensuing 18 months with no success, according to a statement released last week by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

A tip on June 20 soon led to the arrest of Carr and Kelly, according to the statement.

Isbell's remains were discovered on June 28 and were identified by Alabama Department of Forensic Science on June 30, which would have been her 39th birthday, according to the statement.

Court records indicate that Carr is accused of kidnapping Isbell and then "intentionally causing" her death in October 2021 by "pushing her off of a cliff," according to multiple news reports.

