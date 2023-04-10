Crawford County woman found dead in home after 911 call, police say

Crawford County sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead in her home Sunday night, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found Christy Renee Chambley, 54, of Roberta unresponsive at 1420 Julia Jordan Road in west Crawford County between Roberta and Salem after they received a call about a dead person at the house, according to the statement.

Chambley died at the scene, according to Crawford coroner Sheldon Maddox. She was the only person in the house when deputies arrived, the statement said. The cause of her death was unclear and her body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

It was unclear whether other people were living in the house with Chambley when she died, Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said. He said investigators questioned multiple people Monday about other possible tenants at the address.

Anyone with any information can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-987-4545 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 478-836-3116.