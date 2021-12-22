Crawford County's new judge ready to take the bench

Dec. 22—When Francis Schultz returns to the courtrooms at the Crawford County Judicial Center in January, he'll be in familiar surroundings but seated in a different chair.

Schultz takes a seat on the judicial bench as the third judge in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. He's wrapping up about 25 years in the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, including the past 21 as the elected district attorney.

In November, Schultz easily won election to fill a vacancy on the court. He was unopposed for the nomination on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots in May.

"I think it's the best job. I've been doing it 21 years as elected DA, but it was time to do something else," Schultz, 53, said of why he decided to run for judge. "My first job out of law school was the Crawford County District Attorney's Office. It's a big part of my life — my entire legal career."

However, Schultz has no qualms about leaving the DA's Office and leaving it in good hands.

"I wouldn't be leaving if I didn't think Paula DiGiacomo would be an excellent district attorney," Schultz said of the county's first assistant district attorney.

"Paula deserves her chance (as district attorney) — she's been in this office longer than I have," he continued. "The office is better now than when I started and I have no doubt she will continue that."

As first assistant district attorney, DiGiacomo moves into the county's district attorney post with Schultz leaving with about two years left in his term. She will serve as district attorney until the office comes up for election in 2023.

Schultz, a native of Beaver County, joined the Crawford County District Attorney's Office as an assistant DA in 1995 after graduating from Duquesne University School of Law that same year. He earned a bachelor's degree from Duquesne in 1990.

He served as an assistant DA in the county from 1995 to 1998 and then ran for and won the four-year elected district attorney's position in 1999. Schultz subsequently won re-election to the DA's post in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

During his career as the county's district attorney, Schultz has served as president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and the Pennsylvania District Attorney's Institute. He has served on the institute's education and training committee since 2010, helping to train new prosecutors.

He also was appointed by then-Gov. Tom Corbett to serve a six-year term on the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing. The commission deals with establishing new statewide sentencing guidelines whenever new criminal law is passed. It is tasked with drafting appropriate sentencing guidelines for judges for that particular crime.

With 21 years as the elected district attorney, Schultz is Crawford County's longest serving DA. The next closest is John Dawson, who served 13 years. Dawson was appointed in early 1983 to fill the vacancy in the office, then ran successfully in 1983 and was re-elected in 1987 and 1991.

Schultz was serving the second year of this sixth term as DA when he decided to run for judge due to a vacancy among the county's three judgeships.

The vacancy was created in January 2020 when then-President Judge Anthony Vardaro's retirement began.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts provided senior judges on a rotating basis to help the county's two other judges — John Spataro and Mark Stevens — with the county's caseload. The county's open judicial seat came up for election during the 2021 municipal election cycle.

Schultz is looking forward to being a judge, but admits to a certain amount of nervousness.

"I've been spending time with the judges, watching a lot of court proceedings and I've picked up a lot of things," Schultz said of his time the past few weeks. "I'm impressed with Judge Spataro and Judge Stevens because of their knowledge in so many areas of the law.

"I'm excited to be handling different kinds of cases that I've never handled before," he added.

As a judge in a smaller county, Schultz will handle all types of cases — from civil court matters like contract disputes to family court matters like custody cases and divorce proceedings.

Schultz eventually will begin hearing criminal case matters in county court in 2022. He stopped reviewing criminal cases in the DA's Office in August of this year.

Any case where Schultz may have a conflict of interest he'll recuse, or excuse himself, from the case and advise counsel.

"I never want anyone to think they're being treated unfairly," Schultz said.

As the county's chief prosecutor, Schultz said he always has emphasized to the staff about being fair.

"Most important thing we do as prosecutors is our duty to be fair to people — fair to victims; fair to witnesses; and fair to suspects and defendants," he said. "Certainly our goal was to solve crimes and hold people accountable when we believed we could prove it, but we never had an agenda of targeting a specific group or person."

Among his duties during his first week as a county judge will be handling bench warrant hearings and protection from abuse requests, plus ARD or Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court, which is a diversionary program for first-time offenders.

The ARD program is offered by Pennsylvania's court system to give first-time criminal offenders the opportunity to be rehabilitated. If an offender successfully completes an ARD program, the person may petition the court to have the charges dismissed and the case expunged.

Schultz then heads to "new judge school" the second week of January.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts requires new trial judges to complete a seven-day course held at Penn State University. "New judge school" covers criminal, civil and family law topics for first-time judges as well as judicial ethics.

Looking back on his career as district attorney, Schultz said perhaps he should have delegated cases more. As DA, Schultz supervises a staff of five assistant district attorneys and six support staff, plus prosecutes cases himself.

"I'm very lucky in that I've had excellent people in the District Attorney's Office working with me and not working for me," he said. "We have always had a good team. They work really hard and are good at what they do."

"I've always had good people who were willing to work," he said. "I was the one who made the most money and I was the elected DA, so I felt there were things that I should handle, even though could have been given to others."

Schultz said he'll miss trying cases in court and will miss working with local and state police agencies.

"They've been a big part of my career and it's been very gratifying working with them," he said of law enforcement officers.

"I've had a spectacular career," Schultz said of his time in the DA's Office. "Not because of anything I did, but because of the people I've worked with — state and local police, the people that have worked here, our judges and the defense bar. I'm very blessed to have been the DA in this county for so long. Crawford County has been very good to me."

