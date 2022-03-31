Crawford DA: Troopers justified in firing guns in Cambridge shooting on March 9

MEADVILLE — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who exchanged gunfire with a Cambridge Township man who authorities said then took his own life during a confrontation on March 9 were justified in firing their weapons during the incident, Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo announced Wednesday.

DiGiacomo said in a news release that, following a review of the investigative report into the incident, she found the evidence to support the belief of the two troopers that they were acting in self-defense, in defense of each other and in defense of a female victim.

Authorities have not named the two troopers. Both were placed on administrative duties after the shooting and remain there, Capt. Kirk Reese, commander of state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Wednesday.

The troopers will soon return to work as state police continue their administrative internal investigation into the incident, Reese said.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo announced on March 30 that she found the actions of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers as justified when they returned fire after authorities said a man shot at them before killing himself at a Cambridge Township residence on March 9.

The shooting happened on the evening of March 9 at a residence in the 22000 block of Pendleton Drive in Cambridge Township, south of Ellis Road off Route 19.

Authorities said troopers were called to the residence on a report of a domestic incident and the two troopers who responded spoke to a female outside of the residence. One of the troopers was walking outside of the residence when a 42-year-old man inside, identified by authorities as Shawn L. Ruhl, fired on the trooper, according to DiGiacomo.

She said both troopers then returned fire toward the residence and took cover. When the troopers attempted to check on the welfare of Ruhl, he fired on troopers again and the troopers returned fire, according to DiGiacomo.

The troopers were not injured in the shooting.

State police reported after the incident that Ruhl then barricaded himself inside the residence. Members of the state police Special Emergency Response Team were called to the residence to aid in removing Ruhl from the house, and team members found Ruhl dead inside of the residence at about 5 a.m. on March 10, according to state police.

Ruhl died of a gunshot wound to the head, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell reported. He ruled the death a suicide.

