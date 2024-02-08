Crawford Humane Society lowers adoptions fees during Valentine's Day week

The Humane Society of Crawford County lowered adoption fees 15% through Friday, Feb. 16.

“The goal with the reduced fees is to remove our dogs from the shelter to adopted homes where they can live in a family, hopefully in their forever home,” Executive Director Victoria Caldwell said.

She said there are 25 to 30 cats and about the same number of dogs at the shelter. Those who adopt the animals during the Valentine's Day special will pay $80.75 for cats and $161.50 for dogs.

“All of our animals are adopted to approved homes only,” Caldwell said.

CiCi the cockatoo perches on the shoulder of Victoria Caldwell, executive director of the Humane Society Serving Crawford County. Adoption feeds have been lowered by 15% through Feb. 16.

Adoption requirements, what's included

Future pet owners are required to submit an application for adoption. The speed with which the application is processed depends on how quickly the shelter can contact the veterinarian and the landlord if the future owners are renters.

“If you are interested - come in and fill that out, and once we go through the application, and you’re approved – you would be able to adopt,” Caldwell said.

She said the adoption fee includes spraying and neutering the animals and vaccinating them from rabies, as well as distributing flea and wormer treatments and all other age-appropriate vaccinations.

“They are babies vaccinated and microchipped before they go home,” Caldwell said.

She said the shelter has a wide range animals breeds and ages.

The average number of adoptions at the Crawford County Humane Society shelter is about 30 animals, and the shelter expects this number to be slightly higher in February.

“What better way to say I love you than to take home a pet to love,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Adoptions fees reduced for Valentine's Day at Crawford Humane Society