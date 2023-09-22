Crawford man faces charges after state police said he shot at friend, leading to standoff

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A Crawford County man was taken for a mental health evaluation and is facing criminal charges after the Pennsylvania State Police said he reportedly fired gunshots at a friend, leading to a lengthy standoff south of the borough.

The incident was reported to state police in Meadville shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 23400 block of Walters Road in Cambridge Township. According to state police, a friend was visiting a 45-year-old man when the man began hearing voices and having other suspected mental health issues. The friend left the residence, and as he was driving away he heard four to five gunshots that he believed were fired toward him, state police reported.

The friend was not injured in the shooting.

Arriving troopers set up a perimeter around the man's residence. A standoff ensued and lasted until early Thursday morning, when members of the state police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and the man surrendered without incident, according to state police.

The man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, according to state police and online court records.

