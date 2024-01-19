Crawford/Morrow County Spelling Bee crowns champion

The 2024 Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center's Spelling Bee season is off to an impressive start. The Crawford/Morrow County Virtual Spelling Bee took place Thursday, when 35 students from eight districts competed to be crowned champion.

The competition spanned 10 rounds before Kaylynn Barlow, an eighth grader from Cardington-Lincoln Middle School, became champion by correctly spelling “sabbatical.” Annabelle Harris, a seventh grader from Colonel Crawford Local Schools, was the runner-up.

The Mid-Ohio ESC Spelling Bee season includes the Crawford/Morrow County Virtual Spelling Bee, The Richland County Virtual Spelling Bee and the Tri-County Spelling Bee.

Top performers from the Crawford/Morrow County Spelling Bee and Richland County Spelling Bee advance to the Tri-County Spelling Bee at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Spectators are invited.

Kaylynn Barlow, an eighth grader from Cardington-Lincoln Middle School, took top honors during the Crawford/Morrow County Virtual Spelling Bee on Thursday.

The Richland County Virtual Bee will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 25.

Leah Barger, the coordinator for Mid-Ohio ESC's bee, said she appreciates the bee's participating districts and continued support of Mid-Ohio's student events.

"It is our hope that these Spelling Bee competitions are exciting for the student participants and also give students the opportunity to showcase and improve their vocabulary and spelling skills while also boosting their confidence, communication and public-speaking skills," Barger said. "All of the participants did a wonderful job, and we are looking forward to hosting the top spellers at the Tri-County Spelling Bee in February."

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford/Morrow County Virtual Spelling Bee crowns champion