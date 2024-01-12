Crawford native Reinhard elected to chair United Soybean Board

The United Soybean Board (USB) elected Crawford County native Steve Reinhard as its 2024 chair during the USB December meeting in St. Charles, Missouri.

Reinhard said his priorities in the position will be producing and distributing more soybean-based energy and products for world stability and American soybean farmers' success.

"I'm honored and excited to take on the role of USB's new board chair," Reinhard said. “We'll focus on driving positive change, leveraging research and investments to meet consumer demands, and furthering the success of American soybean farmers."

Everyday problems that soybeans can help address

Reinhard said his aim for his first term is to foster relevant partnerships to deliver sustainable soybean solutions to every life every day and create value for soybeans farmers.

Some of the problems soybean production can solve is finding alternative sustainable energy sources, delivering soybeans to other countries where soybeans can be one of the few sustainable sources of food and providing livestock with quality protein nutrition.

An example a difference soybeans might make is the USB collaboration with the Soy Nutrition Institute on childhood obesity, with one of the potential findings being soybeans can help reduce childhood obesity.

In partnership with World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) the USB plans to deliver free soybean nutrition packets overseas. The packets have enough nutrition for one person to sustain themselves for a day.

“A lot of times we have world conflicts because people are hungry and have to spend worrying about food and where their food comes from that they can’t be productive in building their local economies,” Reinhard said.

Reinhard's path to USB

With USB, Raeinhard previously held positions as treasurer and vice chair, overseeing the value alignment committee responsible for charting the strategic direction of annual checkoff investments.

“So, I worked up the ladder,” Reinhard said.

Reinhard came from a farming background in Bucyrus. At Rainhard’s Farms he and his family raise soybeans, wheat, corn, barley and hay.

Before coming to the USB, Reinhard served as a former chairman of the Ohio Soybean Council, which is a state USB equivalent. Before joining specialized agricultural boards and committees, Reinhard gained experience as a politician.

Reinhard served in the Ohio House representatives, and 1991-2001 he taught agriculture at Crestview High School.

“Together with the dedicated team and the support of our farmers, I look forward to continuing our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the soy industry,” Reinhard said.

Meagan Kaiser, former chair of the United Soybean Board, said in the past year she and Reinhard collaborated with farmers to enhance the preference for the U.S. Soy, and Reinhard can bring strategic foresight to the important effort.

“Steve is a steady leader, and I’m excited to see him lead the United Soybean Board farmer-leaders as we continue our vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day,” Kaiser said. “It’s without question that he’ll achieve great things in the coming year."

