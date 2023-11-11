Crawford Partnership looks to find more workers by breaking down barriers to employment

With Crawford County in need of more workers even as the unemployment rate is very low, Crawford Partnership came up with unconventional avenues for workforce attraction and retention, said Crawford Partnership Workforce Development Manager Lisa Marcum.

“Basically, it doesn't seem like we have enough people in the area,” said Marcum.

Marcum said for the last few months she has been meeting with the local businesses to find out what their needs and challenges were and she found a lot of similarities in their requests.

“The group of folks that I've met with so far are pretty much all the same,” said Marcum. “They're looking for people to hire.”

Lisa Marcum

Crawford Partnership, said Marcum, has been trying to identify ways to help local businesses now when the unemployment rate is as low as approximately 3%, and it has come up with three main avenues for additional workforce attraction.

Overcoming barriers to employment

The three avenues for getting additional workforce are high school students, people with some employment barriers, such as single mothers, people with jail time, and low income individuals, and residents with disabilities.

“Unemployment rate is very low right now,” said Marcum. “So, where do you get new workers – typically, our pipeline is going to be high school.”

Marcum said to help the local employers they were also working on identifying the programs, including Crawford Works that help the candidates that have some employment barriers that do not allow them to “just walk somewhere and get a job” to work on their resumes.

She said she was also working with the local employers to find out if they could add shifts to accommodate mothers who need to take their kids to school every day.

Hiring disabled workers

Additionally, said Marcum, some of the local programs help candidates with disabilities and even provide them with a supervisor at their workplace to help monitor their performance at the plant.

She brought an example of Timken Company where residents with disabilities were able to find employment putting together flat boxes. Galion based Flick Packaging, said Marcum, was also able to provide some employment opportunities for disabled individuals.

“So, they can't do everything, but there are a lot of things they can do,” said Marcum.

Training programs

She said Crawford Partnership was also connecting people who needed additional training with the resources for adult education, such as an Ohio based grant program TechCred, Pioneer Career and Technology Center for adult education, and Crawford Success Center.

Marcum said she was also working with the employers to let them know that hiring certain categories of people, such as low income individuals, would earn them tax benefits.

“There're some guidelines there, but there're some tax benefits they can get,” she said.

Connecting high school students with career opportunities

With all the avenues to attract workforce, however, Marcum said, local high school students retention remains the key to ensure a stable workforce flow in the area.

For that Crawford Partnership works to connect high school students with opportunities to get professional training including associates degrees at high school in various spheres ranging from beauty industry and food services to welding and nursing, both of which are in high demand.

“They graduate college before they graduate high school, and of course at no cost,”’ Marcum said. “It's a two year degree at no cost.”

The main goal is to retain the workforce in Crawford County through letting them know that along with the factory jobs home also offers opportunities to be employed with the finance sector, IT, and engineering.

“You don't have to leave the county,” Marcum said.

