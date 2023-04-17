Crawford Partnership plans to add its first workforce development coordinator

The Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development plans to hire its first workforce development coordinator.

"This person will help design, lead, and implement proactive and coordinated workforce development initiatives in Crawford County," according to a release from the Partnership.

The new, full-time coordinator will be tasked with implementing a proactive company outreach program and building strong relationships with businesses throughout the county. The person will lead collaborative efforts with Job and Family Services, educational institutions, staffing agencies and economic development organizations to address and solve workforce challenges.

The Richland-Crawford Board of Governors, made up of the commissioners for both counties, oversees the Area 10 Richland Crawford Workforce Development Board. It recently approved a joint proposal from the Richland Chamber and Crawford Partnership to lead and implement workforce development initiatives in both counties, according to the news release. Part of that proposal includes sustainable, ongoing funding for the new coordinator.

Tim Ley, president of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, said he is pleased with the announcement.

"We are grateful for our collaboration with Richland County in advancing workforce development," he said in the news release. "Having a dedicated coordinator will be crucial in strengthening our partnership and empowering both communities to grow."Melinda Crall-Cauley, director of Crawford County Job and Family Services, also expressed satisfaction with the new agreement.

“We are happy to see our efforts to secure more Area 10 funding pay off, as we've been working diligently to obtain our fair share," she said in the release. "The addition of a new workforce development staff member at the Partnership will support our efforts at JFS and help play a crucial role in connecting business with resources."

Efforts to recruit the right person to serve as workforce development coordinator or manager have begun. The person will be responsible for revolutionizing workforce development in Crawford County by coordinating and promoting training, talent attraction and pipeline development initiatives.

According to the news release, the Partnership is seeking someone with a strong background in project management, with at least five years of professional experience in a corporate environment. The individual should possess excellent organizational, customer service and relationship-building skills.

Resumes and cover letters, which will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 15, should be sent to talent@crawfordpartnership.org. More information, including a full position description, is available at hirecrawford.org. The Partnership also can be reached by calling 419-563-1809.

David Zak, Crawford Partnership president and CEO, said he is enthusiastic about the search.

“We appreciate the Crawford County commissioners and Job and Family Services, as well as our good partners in Richland County, for making this a reality," he said in the news release. "This is the first time in our history that the Partnership has secured ongoing funding for a position dedicated to workforce development, realizing the dream of my predecessors and the desire of our board of directors and members.”

