Crawford Partnership reports county moving in right direction in business, industry

The Crawford Partnership president and CEO updated Bucyrus City Council on activities aimed at improving the quality of life in Crawford County.

David Zak said there are three types of programs aimed at helping people – the ones that give people fish, the ones that teach people to fish, and the ones that create a better environment in the pond to increase the amount of fish.

David Zak

The last one is the assumption Crawford Partnership operates with the support of the local communities, such as the City of Bucyrus and the City of Galion.

“We really appreciate this support,” said Zak said at the Tuesday meeting.

He presented the City Council with key performance indicators for prosperity and growth in the community.

Investment indicators

The first indicator, according to Zak, is how much investment is taking place. He said that with this regard, $20 million of investment would be a passing grade, $40 million would stand for B and $60 million, an A.

IGanymede Technologies of Bucyrus was awarded a JobsOhio Inclusion Grant that will help it create four full-time positions.

Zak said Crawford County had $63 million in investments in 2023 with more than $19 million invested in Bucyrus through local companies.

Jobs, taxes, competitors

Employment level is the second indicator of economic growth and prosperity. In 2023, 178 jobs were created across Crawford County, Zak said, or are anticipated to be created in the next three years.

Local tax revenue is the third indicator of economic development. Crawford Partnership calculated several projected tax revenues in the next 10 years countywide, including property tax and income tax.

Zak said to be able to estimate how Bucyrus is doing, Crawford Partnership comparted it communities of similar size and population. Bucyrus was ranked 22 among 543 communities of similar size nationwide, placing it among the top 4% of communities in the country.

“That's a passing grade for us,” Zak said.

In 2023, Wurm’s Woodworking has invested $2 million in the construction of a new building in New Washington and the purchase of equipment.

He also noted the rate of community approval in Bucyrus of the Crawford Partnership improved over the last year.

Other highlights: Assistance programs, real estate

Some of the quarterly highlights, said Zak, included building a database of assistance programs and writing almost 200 impactful stories that make people and business feel more comfortable in the community.

“People want to live and businesses want to invest in the communities where good things are happening,” Zak said.

He also mentioned the Crawford Partnership's successes in industrial real estate and local workforce development, and new programs established, including Crawford Business Exchange.

In the future, said Zak, the partnership will work on residential real estate development in Bucyrus and develop a housing strategy to address lack of residential housing.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford Partnership: County showed $63M in investments in 2023