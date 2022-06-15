A man who reportedly stepped in to stop a suspect from attacking two women in Crawfordville was stabbed Tuesday.

The suspect, Jose Figueroa, was arrested by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office later in the evening. He faces charges of battery and aggravated battery.

Figueroa and the victim were involved in an argument at the Walmart in Crawfordville when the suspect made unwanted advances on two women, according to WCSO. Deputies arrived at the store but were unable to find Figueroa at the time.

A short time later, WCSO received 911 calls that someone had been stabbed at Hudson Park, across the street from the Sonic Drive-In.

Deputies found the victim with stab wounds to his shoulder and arm. He said he’d intervened when Figueroa tried to grab one of the women at the park and was stabbed.

He gave deputies a description of the suspect who was later arrested. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Crawfordville stabbing suspect arrested Tuesday